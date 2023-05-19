wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Here’s everything to know about Kenya’s plan to levy 3 percent tax on digital assets

The country seems to have taken a leaf out of India’s playbook which introduced a tax regime for digital assets in 2022.

Published

Crypto Tax by edwinchuen is licensed under CC BY 2.0*

A tax of three per cent has been proposed by Kenya on the transfer or exchange value of a digital asset in its Finance Bill, 2023, as per a draft reviewed by MediaNama. The bill is yet to come into effect and will be presented on June 8 this year. The tax will be deducted by the platform or the person who “facilitates the exchange or transfer” and remitted to the Kenyan government within 24 hours. The bill also mandates the registration of a person, even if they are not a citizen, who owns the platform on which digital assets are exchanged. Why it matters: It is a significant development when read in conjunction with the fact that Kenya has not cleared the air on whether digital assets are legal in the country. The country seems to have taken a leaf out of India’s playbook which introduced a tax regime for digital assets in 2022. The move can be seen as a vote of confidence towards India’s efforts to foster a global consensus on a regulatory approach towards crypto assets. Definition of a digital asset: The draft defines a digital asset as “anything of value that is not tangible and cryptocurrencies, token code, number held in digital form and generated through cryptographic means or otherwise, by whatever name called, providing a digital representation of value exchanged with or without consideration that can be transferred, stored or exchanged electronically and a non fungible token or any other token of similar nature,…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ