Karnataka elections: Gig workers call for social security framework and more in the state

What’s the news: As Assembly elections draw nearer in Karnataka, gig workers union in the state asked political parties to commit to the creation of a statute ensuring a social security framework for the workers. The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) listed as many as four demands to the parties in a press release. Why it matters: Gig workers have long since been demanding a social security framework from relevant authorities. However, political parties have only recently started looking at the group in a new light. Shaik Salauddin, State President Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), even shared a video on May 7, 2023, wherein Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came to meet the workers and listen to their complaints. Earlier in February, the Rajasthan government too showed more awareness about platform workers’ demands by introducing a Gig Workers Welfare Act. These incidents show how the government authorities and political parties both are realising the importance of the gig worker community as a potential vote bank. Consequently, their demands become an important part of elections in India, particularly for a state like Karnataka that boasts of a 'start-up hub' in Bengaluru. What are the workers’ demands? As per the press release, workers asked parties for the following: Law protecting gig workers’ rights: Referring to a recent Bill introduced by the Rajasthan government, the union asked that the Karnataka government come up with a statute that legally compels entities to ensure basic fiscal securities to workers like government funds…

