wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

International credit card transactions just got more expensive with FEMA Amendment Rules 2023

Post this amendment, any foreign remittance above $250,000 made through a credit card will require prior approval from RBI

Published

On May 16, the Ministry of Finance came out with the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) (Amendment) Rules, 2023 (FEMA). This amendment removes Rule 7 from the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) Rules, 2000, and brings international credit card transactions under the scope of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Post this amendment, any foreign remittance above $250,000 made through a credit card will require prior approval from RBI.  Separately, the Budget 2023-24 released by the government in February this year increased the tax collected at source (TCS) for foreign remittances under LRS, except for medical treatment and educational purposes, from 5% to 20% without any threshold limit on the remittance amount. This goes into effect on July 1. Before this, the tax rate for all transactions of up to Rs. 7 lakhs was 5%. Now, putting this in the context of the May 16th FEMA Amendment, all international credit card transactions would also be taxed at 20%.  What is Rule 7? Rule 7 of the FEMA Rules, 2000, says that nothing contained in Rule 5 will apply to the use of International Credit Cards used for making payments while outside of India. Rule 5, in turn, sets a transaction limit of $250,000 (post which the Reserve Bank of India must approve the transaction) for forex transfers for the following purposes (as mentioned in Schedule 3): Private visit to any country (besides Nepal and Bhutan) Gift or donation Going abroad for employment Emigration Maintenance of close relatives abroad Travel…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ