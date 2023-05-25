Out with the old and in with the new: IAMAI elects Dream Sports co-founder Harsh Jain as Chairman

On May 25, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) announced the election of Harsh Jain, the co-founder of Dream Sports, as the chairman of the association. He replaces Sanjay Gupta, Vice President, and Country Manager at Google India. The roles of Vice Chairman and treasurer have been filled by Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, of MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Ganjwani, Vice Chairman, of Times Internet respectively. They replace Shivnath Thukral (Director & Head of India Public Policy, Meta) and Harshil Mathur (the co-founder of Razorpay). They would together form the association’s executive council along with the ex-officio member Dr. Subho Ray, President of IAMAI. Why it matters: One similarity you may have noticed in the newly elected heads of IAMAI is that all of them are a part of the Indian startup landscape. And this change in leadership comes only a couple of weeks after Indian startup founders like MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Varma, Matrimony.com CEO Murugavel Janakiraman, and People Group Founder Anupam Mittal criticized IAMAI for furthering the interests of foreign companies at the expense of Indian startups. Janakiraman even said, “Unfortunately today, a Google employee is the chairperson [of IAMAI] and a Meta employee is the vice chairperson. So, it is largely influenced by the interests of the global big tech companies,” which, in hindsight, seems to have foreshadowed the turn of events. Give me some context please: In February this year, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs set up a Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) to examine the need…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.