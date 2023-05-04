wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

HDFC to charge merchants 1.2% fee for wallet-based UPI payments

The fees will only apply to prepaid payment instruments such as wallets, gift cards, vouchers, etc and not regular UPI payments made directly from the bank account.

Published

In an email sent to its merchant partners on May 3, HDFC Bank informed that starting June 2, the following Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) fees will be applicable for UPI payments made from prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) such as wallets, gift cards, vouchers, etc: 1.2 percent for payments made to online and large offline merchants 1.2 percent for payments made to small offline merchants for amounts greater than Rs. 2000 (A small merchant is one whose annual turnover is less than Rs. 20 lakhs) Between 0.6 to 1.2 percent for payments made to merchants in the Industry Program, as listed in this Annexure These fees only apply to PPI-based UPI payments and not regular UPI payments made directly from the bank account. The latter constitutes over 99% of the UPI transactions. Why does this matter: One of the main reasons why UPI is popular is that merchants are not charged any fees for accepting payments. However, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on March 24 issued a circular announcing a 1.1 percent interchange fee for wallet-based UPI payments. The merchant’s bank/UPI payments solution provider would pay the customer’s UPI wallet provider this fee, but we didn't know if the bank would bear this fee and keep UPI free for merchants or pass this on to merchants. Based on HDFC's email it appears that banks are indeed looking to pass on this fee to merchants. But, keep in mind, while HDFC Bank is passing on this fee, other banks might…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

6 days ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ