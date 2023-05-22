On May 19, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) proposed an introduction of five more valuation methods [besides the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) and Net Asset Value (NAV) method that are currently being used] for shares held by non-resident investors. It also mentioned if any consideration (everything received in return for a provision of service, according to Tax Guru) is received by a company for the issue of shares, from any non-resident entity (as notified by the Central government), the price of the equity shares corresponding to such consideration may be taken as the Fair Market Value (FMV) of these shares. Rules will be issued in line with these changes and shared for public comments within 10 days, after which the changes will be notified. Context please: To understand the proposed changes, we must first look at Finance Act 2023, passed earlier this year. This Act amended section 56(2)(viib) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, and brought non-residents into its ambit. CBDT says that it interacted with various stakeholders post the amendment and based on their inputs it proposed changes to Rule 11UA of the Income Tax Act. This rule talks about the Fair Market Value of property (other than immovable property). For the valuation of shares and securities, it says: If the shares and securities are bought through any recognized stock exchange, the Fair Market Value of such shares and securities shall be the transaction value as recorded in the stock exchange. If bought outside of a stock exchange,…
Govt proposes amendments to Angel Tax, seeks to bring foreign investors under its purview
The changes will not be applicable to startups which could mean that investments by foreign angel investors will be safe from the scope of taxation.
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
