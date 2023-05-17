On May 16, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, launched the Sanchar Saathi Portal. This portal claims to provide four different services— blocking mobile numbers (Central Equipment Identity Register, CEIR), tracking mobile connections under your name, checking the genuineness of International Mobile Equipment Identity numbers (Know your mobile connection), and identifying fraudulent SIM subscribers (Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification, ASTR). Why it matters: These services could help protect people from frauds such as identity theft, forged KYC, theft of mobile devices, and banking fraud. But not everything about this newly launched service is as beneficial as it seems. We have previously discussed how ASTR (which tracks SIM card holders using subscriber photos) gives the Department of Telecommunications access to one's personal information, which could be passed around to various other government departments as well. Facial recognition systems (like the ones used by ASTR) are known to have issues such as low accuracy rates, racial biases, and failure to detect aging. While the other two services under Sanchar Saathi seem helpful now, only time will tell whether they have any underlying issues as ASTR does. Key details of Sanchar Saathi’s services: CEIR: Those who lose their mobile devices must enter their IMEI number into the CEIR portal. They must also add a copy of their police complaint into the portal to verify the request. The authorities claim that if anyone tries to use the phone post-blocking, the system allows…
News
Government launches Sanchar Saathi Portal, claims it will help prevent fraud and identity theft
One of its features, ASTR, gives the Department of Telecommunications access to one’s personal information, which could be passed around to various other government departments as well
Latest Headlines
- Government launches Sanchar Saathi Portal, claims it will help prevent fraud and identity theft May 17, 2023
- After a unique health ID for citizens, India calls for Unique ID numbers for medical practitioners May 17, 2023
- Rs. 21,000 Cr GST Evasion Notice “Illegal, Arbitrary and Without Jurisdiction”: Why Did the Karnataka HC Rule In Favour of Gameskraft? May 16, 2023
- SEBI releases a consultation paper on fractional ownership platforms for real estate investment May 16, 2023
- One Approval Down, Two More to Go: Microsoft Wins EU’s Approval for Activision Deal May 16, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login