In a recent blog post, Google announced an update to its inactivity policy saying that if a Google account has not been used or signed in to for two years, the company might delete it along with all its contents. Google claims that this policy update is in the interest of user security, saying that old and unattended accounts rely on old or re-used passwords that could have been compromised. The company says that it will begin deleting accounts starting in December 2023, and that the deletion of accounts will be conducted in a phased manner, starting from the ones that were created and never used again. Why it matters: This seems to be yet another step in Google’s attempts to make devices more secure. The company has also recently announced the use of passkeys (PINs, fingerprints, etc) to log into Google accounts. Just like the introduction of passkeys, this policy update also focuses on password vulnerabilities with Google claiming that inactive accounts don’t tend to have two-factor authentication systems in place and as such, could be used for spreading spam or even committing identity theft. How effective this updated policy will be in preventing such activities is yet to be seen. Main takeaways from the announcement: What is considered an active account: Users need to sign into their account at least once every two years to keep it active. Activity on the account can include using different Google services such as Search, Google Drive, YouTube or PlayStore, to name…
News
Google to delete accounts that have been inactive for two years
Google claims that this policy update is in the interest of user security, and the company will begin deleting accounts starting from December 2023
Latest Headlines
- Google to delete accounts that have been inactive for two years May 17, 2023
- Government launches Sanchar Saathi Portal, claims it will help prevent fraud and identity theft May 17, 2023
- After a unique health ID for citizens, India calls for Unique ID numbers for medical practitioners May 17, 2023
- Rs. 21,000 Cr GST Evasion Notice “Illegal, Arbitrary and Without Jurisdiction”: Why Did the Karnataka HC Rule In Favour of Gameskraft? May 16, 2023
- SEBI releases a consultation paper on fractional ownership platforms for real estate investment May 16, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login