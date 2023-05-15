wordpress blog stats
Google to launch dark web monitoring for all Gmail users in the US

Google’s Dark Web Report claims to allow users to scan the dark web for their personal information including user’s name, email address, etc.

Published

In a recent blog post, Jen Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President of Google, announced the company's plans to expand its Dark Web Report feature to all Gmail accounts in the US in the coming weeks. This feature was previously only available to Google One (Google’s expanded cloud storage subscription service) subscribers. It will allow users to check whether their Gmail address appears on the dark web and how to protect themselves from this. The company also mentioned that it intends to expand this feature to select international markets soon.  Why it matters: Email addresses are highly in-demand in the US for marketing purposes. But if your email address gets into the hands of a cybercriminal, you could end up a victim of identity theft.  In the recent past, there have been multiple reports of data breaches, with hackers gaining access to people’s personal information such as their passports, driving licenses, addresses, and bank documents. All of this makes it particularly important to be vigilant about the safety of your information online. While Google’s Dark Web Report might prove to be helpful in defending against identity theft, it is unclear whether the full extent of the features unavailable for Google One users would be provided to non-subscribers as well.  What does this Dark Web Report entail:   Google’s Dark Web Report claims to allow users to scan the dark web for their personal information. This includes the user’s name, email address, phone number, and Social Security number. When this feature is enabled, users…

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

