Here are two new AI tools by Google to help Android developers build and distribute apps

Google on May 10 announced two new features that will help Android app developers leverage the benefit of artificial intelligence (AI) to build and distribute apps: AI-powered coding bot: Studio Bot will help developers generate code, fix errors (debug), and answer questions about Android. It will be accessible from within Android Studio, the software that developers use to build apps. Studio Bot is built on Codey, Google's new foundational coding that is based on its updated PaLM 2 large language model (LLM), and supports both Kotlin and Java programming languages, the company said. Studio Bot is currently only available to developers in the US for now and there is no timeline for a global launch. Play Store listing and review: Developers can use AI to build out their app listing on Google Play Store. "Just open our AI helper in Google Play Console, enter a couple of prompts, like an audience and a key theme, and it will generate a draft you can edit, discard or use," Google said. Google will also use AI to summarise reviews posted by users of an app. Both these features are experimental at the moment and only work with English. Google also announced a few non-AI features that can help developers with app listing such as a new translate feature that makes it easier to produce listings in ten different languages. Google announced these features at its annual developer conference, Google I/O, held on May 10. If you're more interested in the consumer-facing AI announcements…

