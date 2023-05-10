Gig workers send list of suggestions for Maharashtra’s draft Motor Vehicle Aggregators Regulation

On behalf of the app-based cab drivers and delivery workers in Maharashtra, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) sent a list of recommendations to the state government for the State Motor Vehicle Aggregators Regulation. Among other things, the recommendations include health insurance and training programmes for new drivers. What is this about? In April 2023, the Maharashtra government had formed a six-member committee to formulate rules for app and web-based taxi service aggregators, as per a government resolution from the Home Department. The committee is tasked with drafting Maharashtra Regulation of the Aggregators Rules, 2022. Recently, it asked the public to share their opinions and comments for the draft by May 9, 2023. Responding to the call, IFAT sent a list of suggestions to the government committee which can be read below. Why it matters: Regulation policies work to the benefit of drivers/ gig workers and customers who use the aggregator services. Complaints of gig workers have also gained political importance as the community is being viewed as a potential vote bank. In case of Maharashtra, there’s also a legal tussle between cab aggregators and the state government regarding application of licenses. Workers hope that the new policy will further hold companies accountable while ensuring basic welfare rights of app-based cab drivers/ riders. What are workers’ suggestions? The union made the following recommednations to the government - Driver to get 80 percent of each ride fare: Workers asked that while the state government may charge two percent over and…

