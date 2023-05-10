wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Gig workers send list of suggestions for Maharashtra’s draft Motor Vehicle Aggregators Regulation

In April 2023, the Maharashtra government had formed a six-member committee to formulate rules for app and web-based taxi service aggregators

Published

On behalf of the app-based cab drivers and delivery workers in Maharashtra, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) sent a list of recommendations to the state government for the State Motor Vehicle Aggregators Regulation. Among other things, the recommendations include health insurance and training programmes for new drivers. What is this about? In April 2023, the Maharashtra government had formed a six-member committee to formulate rules for app and web-based taxi service aggregators, as per a government resolution from the Home Department. The committee is tasked with drafting Maharashtra Regulation of the Aggregators Rules, 2022. Recently, it asked the public to share their opinions and comments for the draft by May 9, 2023. Responding to the call, IFAT sent a list of suggestions to the government committee which can be read below. Why it matters: Regulation policies work to the benefit of drivers/ gig workers and customers who use the aggregator services. Complaints of gig workers have also gained political importance as the community is being viewed as a potential vote bank. In case of Maharashtra, there’s also a legal tussle between cab aggregators and the state government regarding application of licenses. Workers hope that the new policy will further hold companies accountable while ensuring basic welfare rights of app-based cab drivers/ riders. What are workers’ suggestions? The union made the following recommednations to the government - Driver to get 80 percent of each ride fare: Workers asked that while the state government may charge two percent over and…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ