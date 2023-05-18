wordpress blog stats
Final Call: MarketsNama 2023, Delhi, 19th May #Ad

Published

We’ve confirmed more than 150 attendees for the first edition of our MarketsNama conference tomorrow. We’ll accept 20-25 more applications to attend, with the rest being wait-listed.

Join us as we discuss regulation of digital markets, including online marketplaces, aggregators, platforms and other intermediaries, like social media platforms, e-commerce marketplaces, app stores, cloud services, and more. This discussion is particularly relevant right now because of the impending consultations related to the Digital India Act, and the rework of India’s IT Act.

Apply to attend the physical discussion, in Delhi. MediaNama’s subscribers get an option for hybrid/virtual participation so you can also consider picking up a subscription here.

Agenda | MarketsNama 2023

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
Time: 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM
Venue: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

  • 10:30 AM: Check-in + Networking
  • 11:00 AM: Safe Harbor v2.0: What does it look like?
  • 12:30 PM: Regulating Marketplaces: E-commerce and App Stores
  • 01:45 PM: Networking Lunch
  • 02:30 PM: Regulating Speech and Content Online
  • 04:00 PM: Privacy, Cybercrime and Cybersecurity

MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from Salesforce, Google and Mozilla. Internet Freedom Foundation, the Centre for Internet and Society and Alliance of Digital India Foundation are MediaNama’s community partners for this event.

We had published a reading list, to help you prepare for the discussion. Our list of confirmed speakers for the discussion include the following:

Safe Harbor v2.0: What does it look like?

  • Rohit Kumar, The Quantum Hub
  • Uthara Ganesh, Snap India
  • Vasudev Devadasan, CCG-NLUD
  • Vivek Abraham, Salesforce

Regulating Marketplaces: E-commerce and App Stores

  • Abir Roy, Sarvada Legal
  • Gowree Gokhale, Nishith Desai Associates
  • Rajnish Wahi, Snapdeal
  • Shruti Aji Murali, Axiom5 Law Chambers

Regulating Speech and Content Online

  • Radhika Jhalani, SFLC
  • Sachin Dhawan, CCG-NLUD
  • Tanmay Singh, Internet Freedom Foundation
  • Ujwala Uppaluri

Privacy, Cybercrime and Cybersecurity

  • Atul Kumar, Data Security Council of India
  • Sukanya Thapliyal, CCG-NLUD
  • Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy, BSA | The Software Alliance

The conference will feature the following key discussion points and more:

  • How will safe harbor protections change with the Digital India Act?
  • Role of sectoral regulation and regulatory overlap
  • Regulating marketplaces (e-comm and app stores) for dominance and platform liability
  • Regulation of cloud services and ISPs
  • Algorithmic accountability across digital platforms and services
  • Regulation of speech and content online
  • Addressing cybercrime and cybersecurity concerns
  • Verification of users and market participants
  • and more…

We have participants from organisations such as AWS, Chase India, Saraf & Partners, CSDR, Prosus, J Sagar Associates, Times Internet, EY, Inshorts, Polygon Technology, The Pranava Institute, Microsoft, TechCrunch, APCO Worldwide, K&S Digiprotect Services, Borg Associates, Dawesco LLP, Deloitte, Truecaller, ODWEN, Edelman Global Advisory, Health Equity, Trilegal, IndusLaw, French Regional Economic Services, The Hindu, Nazara Technologies, PwC, Khaitan & Co., American Express, QUT Digital Media Research Centre, IndiaMART, TechBridge, Apollo, Info Edge India, CUTS International, Wingify, KarmaLife, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, TMT Law Practice, ONDC, ICRC, AIGF, PSA, Meta, Disney Star, PRS Legislative Research, Junglee Games, Omidyar Network India, COAI, Koan Advisory Group, Esya Centre, 9dot9 Insights, Wipro, Ikigai Law, Twitter, UKIBC, DataLEADS, FTI Consulting, Delhi Assembly Research Center, DSK Legal, etc

Important:

  • This is an invite only event with limited capacity. In case you fit with our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation note separately.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
  • MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events, along with hybrid access. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

