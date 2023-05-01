Upcoming e-commerce policy will ban predatory pricing, not flash sales: Piyush Goyal

The Indian government doesn't want to ban flash sales, but is against predatory pricing and violation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms by e-commerce platforms, both of which the government will address with the upcoming e-commerce policy, Consumers Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal hinted at the Enabling Bharat 2.0 event held on April 25. "That was a mistaken understanding. Why should I complain if somebody wants to give a discount? The word flash sales, and I acknowledge it was a mistake of my department, was never intended to be against discount sales or against any of these Diwali dhamakas or any of that. Consumers are getting a good deal, we have no problem." — Consumers Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal Goyal's comments appear to be in relation to the proposed amendments to the e-commerce rules that were announced first in September 2021 and called for a prohibition of flash sales, which were defined as sales “organized by an e-commerce entity at significantly reduced prices, high discounts or any other such promotions or attractive offers for a predetermined period of time on selective goods and services or otherwise with an intent to draw a large number of consumers." Why does this matter: As pointed out by many at the time, the proposed ban on flash sales was too ambiguous, unreasonable, and not in the interest of consumers. The clarification by the Consumer Affairs Minister should offer some relief to platforms, consumers, and sellers, as platforms and sellers can continue to use flash sales like Amazon's…

