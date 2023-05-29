Should e-commerce marketplaces continue to have safe harbour? #NAMA

In 2018, the Delhi High Court heard the case of Darveys.com, a website that was seeking refuge under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000, which offers a safe harbour to intermediaries, protecting them from being held liable for the third-party content that they host. This case brought up questions of whether safe harbour protection should be provided to e-commerce platforms or not, and these questions only become more relevant as we get closer to the release of the draft Digital India Bill (also referred as Digital India Act) in June this year.

How Digital India Bill will affect platforms?

The upcoming draft of the Digital India Bill (set to replace the Information and Technology Act, 2000) proposes the removal of safe harbour protection for digital platforms. Based on Bengaluru consultation on the Digital India Bill, intermediaries have been broken down into various categories: e-commerce platforms, social media, OTTs and gaming platforms to name a few.

Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar says that the blanket immunity provided by the safe harbour protection should be replaced by conditional immunity. “It cannot be the case that a platform says ‘I am protected by Section 79 and therefore that represents a built-in incentive for me not to do the right thing and protect those who are being harmed,’” he said. But one is left to wonder: Do platforms really have the blanket protection Chandrasekhar talks about?

Does safe harbour actually protect digital marketplaces?

Rajnish Wahi, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Snapdeal, doesn’t think so. “I think we should stop calling it safe harbour because it just gives the connotation that one is safe from any liability. The fact is to the contrary completely,” he said during the “Regulating Marketplaces: E-commerce and App Stores” panel at MediaNama’s MarketsNama conference held on May 19. Wahi explained that even without the removal of safe harbour, regulators frequently go after digital marketplaces for the misconduct of other market participants simply because it is easy to catch them.

Wahi believes that e-commerce platforms performing a pure marketplace function, simply connecting the buyers and sellers to each other, should be protected under the safe harbour. “But if a marketplace has gone beyond [the pure marketplace function] and sort of is doing warehousing or is getting into payments, in many cases they take. They make some sort of assertions for product quality, etc. Then, of course, they should be liable for the extra scope that they’re covering for themselves,” he added.

How should platforms be held accountable?

Wahi says that rules should not be different for online and physical marketplaces and that instead of being held accountable for third-party content, e-commerce platforms should be held responsible for things like product quality standards. He mentions that marketplaces should ensure that sellers and consumers are connected to each other. “Don’t choke off saying, you know, here is a little email or a number and get in touch, [marketplaces should] stay engaged with that,” he said, adding that it should be as easy to get a resolution as it is to buy something.

Fellow panelist, Gowree Gokhale, a legal associate at Nishith Desai Associates, agreed. She says that there is a need for, “a centralized ODR [online dispute resolution] ecosystem where the marketplaces themselves don’t have to constantly build for resolving the disputes.”

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

