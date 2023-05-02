“One of the key explorations and examinations that we should be doing is how much empowerment we want to give to an entity like the CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) or the NCIIPC (National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre),” said Vinayak Godse at a discussion held by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) on the upcoming Digital India Act (DIA) and its impact on cybersecurity. Godse is the DSCI's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He added that a DIA framework "may explore possibilities of having both cyber preparedness and responsiveness because one cannot exist without the other." Why it matters: The discussion provides insights into the impact of the Digital India Act, which is expected to replace the 23-year-old Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act). It will regulate platforms, user harms, and mandate an ethical use of technology, deal with cyber crimes, among other things. It becomes important in light of the fact that the bill is going to play a key role in how India shores up its cybersecurity and have a wide-ranging impact on the internet. The comments have been edited for purposes of clarity and brevity. Key takeaways from the discussion Deepa Ojha, Deputy Manager—Policy, DSCI, stressed the importance of a “safe and secure” cyberspace, only after which there can be expectations of “privacy and data protection,” she added. Here are some of the points discussed during the discussion: Prevention of cyber crimes: The discussion stated that responsibility at a national level could be one…
News
Five talking points from Data Security Council of India’s discussion about Digital India Act’s impact on cybersecurity
Participants discussed the potential impact of the Act on the definition of cybercrime, the Indian Penal Code, and children’s safety on the internet
Latest Headlines
- Five talking points from Data Security Council of India’s discussion about Digital India Act’s impact on cybersecurity May 2, 2023
- India’s Telecom Regulator mandates use of AI spam filters for calls and SMS May 2, 2023
- US to bring in law prohibiting children aged 12 or lower from joining social media: All you need to know May 2, 2023
- Is facial recognition used for ePrison system or not? IT Ministry and National Informatics Centre offer contradictory responses May 2, 2023
- Puducherry May Join Tamil Nadu in Banning Online Rummy: Report May 2, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login