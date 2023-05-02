wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

ChatGPT back in Italy after OpenAI introduces measures demanded by the Italian privacy regulator

Italy had imposed a temporary ban on OpenAI’s ChatGPT over concerns of a potential data breach and lack of transparency

Published

ChatGPT is back in Italy after OpenAI met a bunch of demands made by Italian authorities who had blocked the artificial intelligence chatbot in April over privacy concerns, the company said in a statement to the Associated Press. According to the report, OpenAI stated, in an email response to the agency, that it has “addressed or clarified the issues” raised by the Italian privacy regulator. What changes did OpenAI make? According to the Associated Press report, OpenAI has added information on its website about how ChatGPT collects user data and how the data is being used for training its algorithms. Last week, the company added a new ‘Export’ option allowing users to export their chat data and “understand what information ChatGPT stores”. Users will receive a file with the conversations in their mail. OpenAI has also introduced an online form for European Union (EU) users to opt out of the data collection process and restrict access to their data being used for training purposes. The company has also rolled out a new feature enabling users to disable their chat history on ChatGPT, a move that can limit the data accessed by the company to train its AI models. According to Ars Technica, the company has introduced a mechanism for Italian users to provide their birth date to block ChatGPT users, who are under 13, and to request parental permissions for users under 18 years old. The AP report states that some Italian users have shared screenshots of the changes, which…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

4 days ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ