ChatGPT is back in Italy after OpenAI met a bunch of demands made by Italian authorities who had blocked the artificial intelligence chatbot in April over privacy concerns, the company said in a statement to the Associated Press. According to the report, OpenAI stated, in an email response to the agency, that it has “addressed or clarified the issues” raised by the Italian privacy regulator. What changes did OpenAI make? According to the Associated Press report, OpenAI has added information on its website about how ChatGPT collects user data and how the data is being used for training its algorithms. Last week, the company added a new ‘Export’ option allowing users to export their chat data and “understand what information ChatGPT stores”. Users will receive a file with the conversations in their mail. OpenAI has also introduced an online form for European Union (EU) users to opt out of the data collection process and restrict access to their data being used for training purposes. The company has also rolled out a new feature enabling users to disable their chat history on ChatGPT, a move that can limit the data accessed by the company to train its AI models. According to Ars Technica, the company has introduced a mechanism for Italian users to provide their birth date to block ChatGPT users, who are under 13, and to request parental permissions for users under 18 years old. The AP report states that some Italian users have shared screenshots of the changes, which…
ChatGPT back in Italy after OpenAI introduces measures demanded by the Italian privacy regulator
Italy had imposed a temporary ban on OpenAI’s ChatGPT over concerns of a potential data breach and lack of transparency
