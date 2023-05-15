India's cybersecurity agency sent notices to VPN providers regarding compliance with the 2022 cybersecurity directions, Right to Information (RTI) responses received by the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) in April reveal. IFF had filed two RTI requests with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) in March asking: 1. Compliance with directions issued to VPN providers on collecting customer information: Has the agency sent any notices to service providers seeking compliance under the direction (v) of the cybersecurity directions, which requires VPN providers, cloud service providers, and data centers to collect information about their customers including validated names, address, contact, IPs allotted, the purpose of hiring service, ownership structure, etc? IFF asked for details on the number of notices sent to VPN providers, the timeframe from responding to the notice, what's the consequence if service providers are not in compliance, and names of any service providers who have been blocked or against whom action has been initiated as a result of non-compliance. Notices sent, responses "under examination": The cybersecurity agency responded that it sent notices to some VPN providers in February 2023 about compliance with direction (v), but it did not share any other details such as the number of notices or names of entities. The agency, however, added that the "response received from the entities are under examination, hence, at this stage, there is no issue regarding information on blocking or initiation of any other proceeding as a result of non-compliance." 2. Compliance with direction (iii): Has the agency sent…
CERT-In sent notices to VPN providers seeking compliance status with cybersecurity directions
When the cybersecurity directions were issued last year, many VPN providers said that they will not comply with the directions because it requires them to collect excessive details about customers, defeating the purpose of VPNs
CERT-In sent notices to VPN providers seeking compliance status with cybersecurity directions May 15, 2023
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
