wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

India’s cybersecurity agency warns about threats posed by AI models

AI models like ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing can be used by threat actors to carry out various malicious activities, CERT-In warns

Published

Artificial Intelligence (AI) language-based models like Open AI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and Microsoft's Bing can be used by threat actors to carry out various malicious activities and target individuals and organizations, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) warned in an advisory issued on May 9. The agency also outlined measures users and organizations can take to safeguard themselves. The concerns highlighted by the Indian government's cybersecurity agency are not new and have been in discourse ever since the rapid rise of AI. However, this is the agency's first advisory on generative AI, signaling growing concern among the government. What malicious activities can generative AI be used for? CERT-In listed the following malicious activities that threat actors can carry out with the help of generative AI: Write malicious code for exploiting vulnerabilities, constructing malware and ransomware, and performing privilege escalation. Disseminate fake news, scams, misinformation, phishing messages, and deep fakes. "A threat actor can ask for a promotional email, a shopping notification, or a software update in their native language and get a well-crafted response in English, which can be used for phishing campaigns," CERT-In gave as an example. Create fake websites, web pages, and apps to distribute malware to users Scrape information "from the internet such as articles, websites, news and posts, and potentially taking Personal Identifiable Information (PII) without explicit consent from the owners to build a corpus of text data." What safety measures can be adopted by users and organizations to minimize the adversarial threats arising from…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ