Agenda and Reading List: MarketsNama 2023, Delhi, 19th May #Ad

The inaugural edition of MediaNama’s ‘MarketsNama’ is scheduled for May 19, 2023, in New Delhi. The conference focuses on key themes relating to the regulation of digital markets. Our aim is to better understand policy thinking and regulatory activity—its principles, motivation, effects—on these entities, both from a speech and business perspective. Date: Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM Venue: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi Save the date, block your calendar, and sign up for the physical discussion. The option to attend virtually is available to MediaNama subscribers. You may subscribe to MediaNama. Agenda: 10:30 AM: Check-in + Networking 11:00 AM: Safe Harbor v2.0: What does it look like? 12:30 PM: Regulating Marketplaces: E-commerce and App Stores 01:45 PM: Networking Lunch 02:30 PM: Regulating Speech and Content Online 04:00 PM: Privacy, Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Rifle through our curated reading list below to brush up your knowledge on the topics we plan to cover—and also prepare you for an interactive session, where every participant’s insight matters. Reading List Session 1 | Safe Harbor v2.0: What does it look like The history of safe harbour on the Internet The Liability of Internet Intermediaries Digital India Seeks ‘Safe Harbour’ Intermediary liability and Safe Harbour: On due diligence and automated filtering Safe harbour laws in India BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Criticises Twitter For Deplatforming Trump, Wants Intermediary Liability Reviewed; MediaNama’s Take #NAMA: Proactive Monitoring Can Lead To Mass Private Surveillance; Who Decides What Is Unlawful Content? Back to the drawing…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.