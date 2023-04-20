Gaming Co WinZO Challenges Google’s “Unauthorized Use” of Trademarks at Delhi HC

We missed this earlier: Gaming platform WinZO has challenged Google's "unauthorized use and commercial exploitation" of its trademarks like "WinZO" and "WinZO Games" at the Delhi High Court, stated an April 18th press release reviewed by MediaNama. What did Google do wrong? When users search for WinZO or WinZO Games on Google, or its app store Play Store, the search results throw up ads for competitor's apps instead. Here's how that works, according to WinZO: In India, Google typically didn't allow skill-based gaming platforms to be listed on Play Store. Things changed last September. Daily fantasy sports and rummy games were allowed to be listed on the Play Store under a "pilot". On the flip side, the remaining larger skill-based games industry still couldn't list their games on the Play Store. These fantasy sports and rummy pilot operators also became eligible for Google Universal App Campaigns (UAC). These Google-controlled campaigns decide where, when, and for whom ads for these games would show up, WinZO alleged. These ads are the bone of contention here. For example, WinZO found that "competing" apps exclusively offering digital fantasy sports and rummy-based games were displayed during Google or Play Store searches for "WinZO" or "WinZO Games". This is what WinZO is unhappy about. Or, as the press release put it, "Google has indulged in trademark infringement and passing off by implementing UAC and using WinZO’s Trade Mark as a suggested combination for advertising WinZO’s competitors on its Search Engine, thereby giving rise to the present suit". WinZO…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.