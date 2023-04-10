Tamil Nadu is clear that banning online gambling is the only way to regulate the sector, said chief architect of the Indian state's online gambling law Justice K. Chandru, reported The Economic Times. The state will follow its own laws on the matter, said Justice Chandru, adding that regulation doesn't actually stop people from playing online games. The retired judge's comments come after the Indian government notified rules to regulate online games last week, and stem from the Tamil Nadu Assembly's recent passing of a law banning online gambling in the state. Justice Chandru added that a "legal battle" may arise between the state and the Indian government on who has the regulatory competency to govern the sector. What do these online gaming rules have to do with the ban? Why does it matter?: The Indian government's potential encroachment on state powers to define and regulate gambling games may be a bone of contention for state governments like Tamil Nadu. For example, the reason Tamil Nadu could ban online gambling and games of chance is that gambling is a state subject. The government decides what gambling is and regulates it accordingly—in this case, through a ban. But, it's possible that the notified rules might infringe on the state's ability to do so. Under them, industry-led "self-regulatory bodies" get to certify which games are games of skill and which aren't. As experts speaking to MediaNama on the rules said last week: "Let’s say tomorrow, any entity launches a game, any state government which has a [gambling] law…
News
Will the Online Gaming Rules spur a legal battle between the Indian Govt and States?
Do the Indian government’s online gaming rules infringe on states’ abilities to regulate the gambling sector?
Latest Headlines
- National Informatics Centre enters into contract with Jio Platforms to manage cloud services April 10, 2023
- Will the Online Gaming Rules spur a legal battle between the Indian Govt and States? April 10, 2023
- Google to ban digital lending apps from accessing user photos, contacts, location April 10, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: Online Gaming Rules: Some Say Yay, Some Say Nay April 8, 2023
- Guide: The Impact of India’s Online Gaming Rules and Fact-checking Policies April 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login