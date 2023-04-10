wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Will the Online Gaming Rules spur a legal battle between the Indian Govt and States?

Do the Indian government’s online gaming rules infringe on states’ abilities to regulate the gambling sector?

Published

Tamil Nadu is clear that banning online gambling is the only way to regulate the sector, said chief architect of the Indian state's online gambling law Justice K. Chandru, reported The Economic Times. The state will follow its own laws on the matter, said Justice Chandru, adding that regulation doesn't actually stop people from playing online games. The retired judge's comments come after the Indian government notified rules to regulate online games last week, and stem from the Tamil Nadu Assembly's recent passing of a law banning online gambling in the state. Justice Chandru added that a "legal battle" may arise between the state and the Indian government on who has the regulatory competency to govern the sector. What do these online gaming rules have to do with the ban? Why does it matter?: The Indian government's potential encroachment on state powers to define and regulate gambling games may be a bone of contention for state governments like Tamil Nadu. For example, the reason Tamil Nadu could ban online gambling and games of chance is that gambling is a state subject. The government decides what gambling is and regulates it accordingly—in this case, through a ban. But, it's possible that the notified rules might infringe on the state's ability to do so. Under them, industry-led "self-regulatory bodies" get to certify which games are games of skill and which aren't. As experts speaking to MediaNama on the rules said last week: "Let’s say tomorrow, any entity launches a game, any state government which has a [gambling] law…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

5 days ago

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ