Will the Online Gaming Rules spur a legal battle between the Indian Govt and States?

Tamil Nadu is clear that banning online gambling is the only way to regulate the sector, said chief architect of the Indian state's online gambling law Justice K. Chandru, reported The Economic Times. The state will follow its own laws on the matter, said Justice Chandru, adding that regulation doesn't actually stop people from playing online games. The retired judge's comments come after the Indian government notified rules to regulate online games last week, and stem from the Tamil Nadu Assembly's recent passing of a law banning online gambling in the state. Justice Chandru added that a "legal battle" may arise between the state and the Indian government on who has the regulatory competency to govern the sector. What do these online gaming rules have to do with the ban? Why does it matter?: The Indian government's potential encroachment on state powers to define and regulate gambling games may be a bone of contention for state governments like Tamil Nadu. For example, the reason Tamil Nadu could ban online gambling and games of chance is that gambling is a state subject. The government decides what gambling is and regulates it accordingly—in this case, through a ban. But, it's possible that the notified rules might infringe on the state's ability to do so. Under them, industry-led "self-regulatory bodies" get to certify which games are games of skill and which aren't. As experts speaking to MediaNama on the rules said last week: "Let’s say tomorrow, any entity launches a game, any state government which has a [gambling] law…

