What’s the news: WhatsApp announced three new security features—automatic security codes, device verification and account protect—on April 13, 2023, to safeguard devices against malwares, attackers, etc. Why it matters: Recently, Microsoft Corps and The Citizen Lab identified a new spyware that enters people’s devices without their knowledge. It’s also no secret that governments like India and Mexico are known to monitor dissenters using such technologies. In such a scenario, it is a welcome move from social media platforms to come up with new methods to protect people’s right to privacy. 1. Automatic Security Codes: To strengthen security code verification feature, the key transparency protocol maintains a record of ‘public key’ changes. WhatsApp also established “a third-party public repository of auditable change logs to the directory that updates whenever there’s additions to the directory.” “This confirms that the same public keys a user uses to contact a recipient are the same ones that everybody else also uses to communicate with the recipient," said the platform in its blog. This means that when a user clicks on the encryption tab, the person can verify that the personal conversation is secure. 2. Device Verification:“To prevent malware, WhatsApp has added checks to help authenticate your account - with no action needed from you - and better protect you if your device is compromised. This lets you continue using WhatsApp uninterrupted,” said the blog. Device Verification works by introducing three parameters: A security-token that’s stored on the users’ device. It is updated every time someone retrieves an…
Here’s all you need to know about WhatsApp’s new security checks
The three security checks launched by WhatsApp are automatic security codes, device verification, and account protect
