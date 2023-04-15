wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:,

Here’s all you need to know about WhatsApp’s new security checks

The three security checks launched by WhatsApp are automatic security codes, device verification, and account protect

Published

What’s the news: WhatsApp announced three new security features—automatic security codes, device verification and account protect—on April 13, 2023, to safeguard devices against malwares, attackers, etc. Why it matters: Recently, Microsoft Corps and The Citizen Lab identified a new spyware that enters people’s devices without their knowledge. It’s also no secret that governments like India and Mexico are known to monitor dissenters using such technologies. In such a scenario, it is a welcome move from social media platforms to come up with new methods to protect people’s right to privacy. 1. Automatic Security Codes: To strengthen security code verification feature, the key transparency protocol maintains a record of ‘public key’ changes. WhatsApp also established “a third-party public repository of auditable change logs to the directory that updates whenever there’s additions to the directory.” “This confirms that the same public keys a user uses to contact a recipient are the same ones that everybody else also uses to communicate with the recipient," said the platform in its blog. This means that when a user clicks on the encryption tab, the person can verify that the personal conversation is secure. 2. Device Verification:“To prevent malware, WhatsApp has added checks to help authenticate your account - with no action needed from you - and better protect you if your device is compromised. This lets you continue using WhatsApp uninterrupted,” said the blog. Device Verification works by introducing three parameters: A security-token that’s stored on the users’ device. It is updated every time someone retrieves an…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ