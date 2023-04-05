wordpress blog stats
Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

PhonePe launched a new e-commerce app called Pincode that works on ONDC. We've covered the key features of the app as well as why PhonePe is launching a separate app rather than integrating ONDC with its main app in detail here. In the press release and at the launch event, PhonePe repeatedly talked about how it wants to bring the digital revolution to local offline sellers, but the app launched by PhonePe does not directly contribute to bringing local sellers online because Pincode is a "buyer app" on ONDC and not a "seller app." Here are some excerpts from the press release and launch event: "Pincode app will promote local shopkeepers and sellers and hopes to digitally connect each city’s consumers with all their neighborhood stores that they usually buy from offline." "Pincode will invest significant effort in digitally enabling every Indian shopkeeper spread across every nook and corner, over the next few years. This will help our offline businesses to participate in the e-commerce revolution of the 21st century." (emphasis ours) "At its core, ONDC has been created with a vision to allow every physical retail business in the country and service provider in the country to participate in this ongoing digital revolution, the e-commerce revolution." "When you break down the problem statement from a national problem statement to a local problem statement, I think a couple of magical things happen. First of all, you start relating to that storekeeper because that shopkeeper, that service provider lives in those…

