PhonePe launched a new e-commerce app called Pincode that works on ONDC. We've covered the key features of the app as well as why PhonePe is launching a separate app rather than integrating ONDC with its main app in detail here. In the press release and at the launch event, PhonePe repeatedly talked about how it wants to bring the digital revolution to local offline sellers, but the app launched by PhonePe does not directly contribute to bringing local sellers online because Pincode is a "buyer app" on ONDC and not a "seller app." Here are some excerpts from the press release and launch event: "Pincode app will promote local shopkeepers and sellers and hopes to digitally connect each city’s consumers with all their neighborhood stores that they usually buy from offline." "Pincode will invest significant effort in digitally enabling every Indian shopkeeper spread across every nook and corner, over the next few years. This will help our offline businesses to participate in the e-commerce revolution of the 21st century." (emphasis ours) "At its core, ONDC has been created with a vision to allow every physical retail business in the country and service provider in the country to participate in this ongoing digital revolution, the e-commerce revolution." "When you break down the problem statement from a national problem statement to a local problem statement, I think a couple of magical things happen. First of all, you start relating to that storekeeper because that shopkeeper, that service provider lives in those…
News
Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Latest Headlines
- Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC April 5, 2023
- Explained: Why PhonePe launched a separate e-commerce app for ONDC April 5, 2023
- TikTok Fined £12.7 Million by UK Regulator for Breaching Data Protection Laws April 5, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: Section 69A: Where domains (may) go to die. April 5, 2023
- Domain Name Registrars Repeatedly Non-Compliant With Court Orders May Be Construed As Violating Public Order: IT Ministry at Delhi HC April 4, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login