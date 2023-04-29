Video: Briefing Call on Registry System For Digitising Education Sector

On March 10, the Department of School Education & Literacy of the Indian government released a consultation paper for creating an ‘Education Ecosystem Registry’ (EER) to provide a unified system for stakeholders to track learner outcomes and inform policy-making processes in the education sector. In this MediaNama Briefing, we discussed how the proposed architecture for student, teacher and institute registry will digitise the education sector and the challenges in the current education system that it aims to address. What we discussed: What does the National Education Policy 2020 recommend with respect to technology? What is the National Education Technology Framework (NETF)? What is National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR)? What does the InDEA framework recommend? Who is involved in designing the EER system? What’s the role of DEPA here? What is the Education Ecosystem Registry (EER)? What are the stated reasons for bringing in EER? What is the proposed architecture for EER? What are the key components of EER? What will it be used for? How will EER work? What are the risks anticipated by the NETF in implementing the project? The video of the briefing call is available below: https://youtu.be/9mhkTKlsTKY Also check out the presentation deck for this call, which includes the complete reading list of MediaNama articles on this topic:

