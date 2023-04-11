wordpress blog stats
Varunavi Bangia on Extending Data Protection Frameworks to Non-Personal Data | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22

Bangia’s paper attempts to shift the focus from a notice choice framework to one that accommodates the realities of today’s digital economy

Published

"We really need to get to a place where the right to privacy that was envisioned by the Supreme Court in the Puttaswamy decision is actioned more realistically keeping in mind the market realities of today’s digital economy," said Varunavi Bangia in her presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). "The focus of data protection legislations across the world has been the notice choice framework, which is premised on the informed consent of the user. However, the algorithmic decision-making realities of today’s digital economy force us to reconsider this framework, because the premise that the data principals are aware that their data is being collected or processed is almost no longer true. This paper—and this presentation—attempt to shift the focus from a notice choice framework to one that accommodates the realities of today’s digital economy." During her work as a Meta India Tech Scholar, Bangia worked on conceptualising a collective rights framework for algorithmically created groups by focussing on the need for extending the data protection framework to non-personal data as well. Bangia is a graduate of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata. MediaNama has collaborated with the Meta India Tech Scholars program to bring to you the tech policy research its fellows investigated over the last year. Meta launched this program to provide a research and mentorship platform to law students who are keen to engage on contemporary questions of technology, law, and policy. The fellows investigated critical issues of tech policy to understand how…

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society.

