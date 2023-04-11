We missed this earlier: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on March 20 issued a circular outlining interoperability guidelines for Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The UPI ecosystem is required to adhere to the these guidelines by September 30, 2023, "post which, it shall be treated as non-compliance," the circular states. What is interoperability: Interoperability allows users to pay or send money using any UPI app of their choice regardless of who provides the QR code or UPI service for the merchant or receiver. Why does this matter: Currently, some UPI apps and payment providers brand their respective offerings in a way that appears to suggest compatibility with just their own app. This misleads customers into thinking that they will need that particular app to make a payment. For example, a customer might believe that only the Paytm app can be used to pay at a Paytm QR code because the QR code has the branding of Paytm. UPI QR codes, however, work across UPI apps. The latest guidelines requires UPI apps and merchants to brand their products and services to reflect this. What are UPI apps required to do? UPI apps like Phonepe, Google Pay, and Paytm are required to: Include the text "Send Money to any UPI app" or "Scan any UPI QR" and display the UPI logo along with the logo of prominent UPI apps on the send money and QR scan screens within the app Include the message in all customer and merchant communications including advertisements What are UPI…
UPI interoperability guidelines: What are payment apps and online merchants required to do
The latest guidelines require UPI apps and merchants to brand their products and services in a way that highlights that UPI QR codes work across UPI apps
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
