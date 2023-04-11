wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

UPI interoperability guidelines: What are payment apps and online merchants required to do

The latest guidelines require UPI apps and merchants to brand their products and services in a way that highlights that UPI QR codes work across UPI apps

Published

We missed this earlier: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on March 20 issued a circular outlining interoperability guidelines for Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The UPI ecosystem is required to adhere to the these guidelines by September 30, 2023, "post which, it shall be treated as non-compliance," the circular states. What is interoperability: Interoperability allows users to pay or send money using any UPI app of their choice regardless of who provides the QR code or UPI service for the merchant or receiver. Why does this matter: Currently, some UPI apps and payment providers brand their respective offerings in a way that appears to suggest compatibility with just their own app. This misleads customers into thinking that they will need that particular app to make a payment. For example, a customer might believe that only the Paytm app can be used to pay at a Paytm QR code because the QR code has the branding of Paytm. UPI QR codes, however, work across UPI apps. The latest guidelines requires UPI apps and merchants to brand their products and services to reflect this. What are UPI apps required to do? UPI apps like Phonepe, Google Pay, and Paytm are required to: Include the text "Send Money to any UPI app" or "Scan any UPI QR" and display the UPI logo along with the logo of prominent UPI apps on the send money and QR scan screens within the app Include the message in all customer and merchant communications including advertisements What are UPI…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

6 days ago

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ