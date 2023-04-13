In another case of copyright violation allegations against artificial intelligence (AI) systems, the Universal Music Group (UMG) has asked streaming services like Spotify and Apple to block AI services from using melodies and lyrics from copyrighted songs, a report by Financial Times reveals. After publishers, designers and coders, the Financial Times report highlights that even the music industry has now raised concerns about the unauthorized use of original melodies to train AI bots, which then generate tunes, music that sound similar to the songs of the original artists. Speaking to Financial Times, an anonymous source said, “Much of [generative AI] is trained on popular music. You could say: compose a song that has the lyrics to be like Taylor Swift, but the vocals to be in the style of Bruno Mars, but I want the theme to be more Harry Styles. The output you get is due to the fact the AI has been trained on those artists’ intellectual property.” As per the report, UMG has sent multiple requests via emails to companies urging them to block access to their music catalogue for AI developers involved in training the bots. In March, the music company, which works with Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Badshah among others, has also warned platforms that, if need be, it may take necessary action to protect the rights of the artists. Why it matters: The kind of data used to train generative AI systems is emerging as a critical point of contention between…
News
Why is Universal Music Group asking streaming services to block AI-generated music?
Universal Music Group raises concerns about the unauthorized use of original melodies to train AI bots
Latest Headlines
- Why is Universal Music Group asking streaming services to block AI-generated music? April 13, 2023
- The New Data Protection Bill Will Be Introduced in The Monsoon Parliament Session April 12, 2023
- Which Parts of India’s Android Antitrust Order is Google Exempt from? April 12, 2023
- Google Fined Almost $32 million by South Korea’s Anti-trust Regulator April 12, 2023
- US govt seeks feedback to establish rules for AI regulation and accountability measures April 12, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login