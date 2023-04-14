UN’s Crime Research department to release toolkit for AI use by law enforcement agencies globally

Noting that law enforcement agencies across the globe are considering or have already started using artificial intelligence (AI) in their work, the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) is working on a ‘Toolkit for Responsible AI Innovation by Law Enforcement’. Set to be released in June 2023, the toolkit provides requirements, and process recommendations to law enforcement agencies interested in using AI tools for their work. As per the timeline, in April 2023, the validation of the contents of the toolkit is expected to be completed by law enforcement representatives and a group of experts. Why it matters: Be it the use of facial recognition by police departments of Cuttack, Chennai and Hyderabad, or the interest in drones by law enforcement agencies in Karnataka, Chennai, Delhi and Lucknow, AI deployment is rampant in Indian policing. Worse still, there’s no provision in law to protect residents from such surveillance, let alone a data protection law. The UNICRI’s interest in this subject (of AI use in policing) points out that similar concerns are cropping up across the world. It is important to keep note of how other regions are addressing these problems to ensure the implementation of an effective policy in India. Toolkit meant for law enforcement agencies in all INTERPOL and UN member regions As per a discussion paper, the toolkit will be provided to: Senior police managers /key decision-makers in the respective law enforcement organization Officers who oversee innovation and the use of technology Research and Development (R&D)…

