The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay), to develop a touchless biometric capture system for fingerprint authentication, according to a press release issued on April 10, 2023. The UIDAI stated that the new system will allow fingerprint authentication from home, a process similar to face authentication. As per the press release, UIDAI and IIT Bombay will carry out joint research to build the mobile capture system and also to integrate the “liveness model” with the capture system. The liveness-check of fingerprints refers to a method of detection that checks if the fingerprint, or any other biometrics, is of a real person and not a spoofed one. The introduction of the mobile capture system has come in after the UIDAI rolled out an artificial intelligence-based mechanism for two-layer fingerprint authentication in February 2023. After a long silence over the issue of financial frauds carried out via the Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System (AePS), this is the second time the UIDAI has focused on restricting spoofing attempts. Why it matters: Whether or not the new mechanisms will tackle security lapses in the Aadhaar ecosystem is something to keep an eye on. In the last three years, recurring instances of AePS frauds, the latest of which was reported in Andhra Pradesh, have shown that gangs in different states are able to crack the system, steal fingerprints and siphon off money from people’s bank accounts. This indicates that the security mechanism is not robust enough for…
News
Unique ID authority of India partners with IIT-Bombay to develop a new mechanism for biometric authentication
The new system employs a touchless biometric capture system for fingerprints that will allow authentication from home
Latest Headlines
- Unique ID authority of India partners with IIT-Bombay to develop a new mechanism for biometric authentication April 12, 2023
- Twitter Argues For Its Right To Appear In Court Over Indian Govt’s Blocking Orders April 12, 2023
- 10 percent growth in UPI transactions since December 2022, data from National Payments Corporation of India shows April 11, 2023
- Kunal Kamra challenges IT Rules fact-check amendment in Bombay High Court April 11, 2023
- Can Real Money Rummy, Poker, and Fantasy Sports Be Prohibited As Wagering Games Under the Online Gaming Rules? April 11, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login