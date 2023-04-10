wordpress blog stats
Twitter blocks tweet about India’s Home Minister globally based on “legal demand” in India

This appears to be the first time Twitter has withheld content globally based on a legal demand made in a particular country.

Published

Twitter has blocked a tweet about India's Home Minister Amit Shah globally, in response to a "legal demand" in India, Journalist Saurav Das, whose tweet was blocked, said on Twitter. https://twitter.com/OfficialSauravD/status/1644397756738592770?s=20 The Hindu first reported on this on April 8. Why does this matter: This appears to be the first time Twitter has withheld content globally based on a legal demand made in a particular country. Twitter normally blocks tweets across the globe only when the content violates its own policies. When any government or court issues a legal demand to take down a tweet, the tweet is blocked only in the said country where that government or court has jurisdiction. It's not clear on what basis the Indian government has the power to censor content worldwide. "This is not just about my tweet that was blocked globally. If this global restriction of content on behest of a country’s govt is ignored, this will open a whole new chapter of censorship and prove disastrous for free speech and expression." — Journalist Saurav Das Doesn't it violate the free speech rights guaranteed in other countries? If the content was withheld just in India, the government could argue that it does not infringe on the freedom of speech and expression as there are exemptions to this freedom. We do not necessarily agree that these exemptions should apply in this case, but it is a legal position that could work in courts. But if the content is blocked worldwide, it runs afoul of the…

