Ever wondered how Twitter filters the tweets that it recommends to us? How does the For You timeline decide which accounts or tweets would be most relevant to you? Well, we may have some answers to the latter question, now that the company has released its For You feature's source code in the public domain. But first thing first: What is the For You timeline? The For You timeline provides “tweets from accounts and Topics you follow as well as recommended Tweets.” As per Twitter, this may include promoted tweets or retweets. With Twitter releasing its code on GitHub, users may now have a better insight as to how this is done. Why it matters: Algorithms shape the content provided to users on their timelines. Understanding how this timeline works can help users understand how the content is manipulated and how they end up in certain echo chambers. Further, opting for open-source means that Twitter is open to the idea of receiving suggestions from users on improving the algorithm. However, it remians to be seen if this move will lend more transparency to the ways in which Twitter functions. Three-step approach to get For You feed According to Twitter, “The [For You] recommendation pipeline is made up of three main stages that consume these features: Fetch the best Tweets from different recommendation sources in a process called candidate sourcing. Rank each Tweet using a machine learning model. Apply heuristics and filters, such as filtering out Tweets from users you’ve blocked,…
News
Twitter makes its content algorithm source-code public
Twitter has released the “For You” feature’s source code in the public domain. Here are the initial takeaways as per experts
Latest Headlines
- Twitter makes its content algorithm source-code public April 3, 2023
- Here’s everything to know about grievances processed by streaming companies in February 2023 April 3, 2023
- US releases guiding principles for responsible use of surveillance tech by governments April 3, 2023
- Pakistan government’s Twitter account blocked in India April 3, 2023
- Parliamentary committee reportedly approves India’s proposed data protection bill, but Congress MP disputes claim April 3, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login