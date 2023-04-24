Transparency reports summary: Here’s how social media platforms fared in February 2023

Instagram could breathe a sigh of relief in February 2023 as the growing trend of user complaints finally ebbed. Meanwhile, Twitter and WhatsApp now report an upward trend of complaints. As the second month of 2023 breaks the general trend of declining grievances among the social media platforms’ transparency reports, here’s MediaNama’s summary of the latest monthly reports released by Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter and Google. Twitter records rising complaints about hateful conduct in February-March After a dip in the number of grievances received by Twitter between January and February, the numbers go up again in the platform’s latest transparency report. Although the complaints are less than the numbers recorded between December 2022 and January 2023, grievances regarding hateful conduct are on the rise. Period: February 26, 2023, to March 25, 2023 Grievances received by Twitter went up to 118 complaints during this period compared to 73 complaints recorded in the previous monthly transparency report. As in the previous month, most complaints were filed against hateful conduct, going from 21 complaints in the previous report to 32 complaints in the latest report. 30 complaints were filed under abuse and harassment and 23 complaints were filed for defamation. Twitter took action against 259 URLs relating to defamation and 30 URLs relating to hateful conduct. Overall, the platform took action against 372 URLs, a little more than it did in the previous report. Twitter also processed 25 grievances appealing Twitter account suspensions. After looking into these cases, the platform overturned 9 account…

