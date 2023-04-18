India’s telecom regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, has released a consultation paper that seeks to invite feedback on the assignment of spectrum for space-based communication services, according to its press release on April 6, 2023, following a request for recommendations from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), via in a letter in 2022. The paper looks to assess the demand for space-based communication services and explore the feasibility and procedure of sharing auctioned spectrum among multiple licensees. The satellite communication space has been gaining prominence of late as many are enthusiastic about its ability to provide broadband connectivity in remote areas. Several companies, such as Starlink, OneWeb, among others, have expressed interest in providing internet via satellites in India. You can read the entire consultation paper by TRAI here. The consultation will remain accessible till May 4, 2023, for comments, and May 18, 2023, for counter-comments. The regulator informed that feedback can be sent to Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing), TRAI, at the following address— advmn@trai.gov.in Why it matters: It is a significant consultation as it is bound to ruffle a few feathers, especially in light of the position of the space sector. The sector had consistently maintained that the spectrum should be allocated administratively as opposed to an auction demanded by telcos. The consultation is also critical as it brings India a step closer to availing satellite communication services. What was asked of TRAI: The regulator said that the DoT asked for recommendations on the following—…
India's telecom regulator invites feedback on auction of spectrum for space-based communication services
TRAI is open to feedback on its consultation paper that looks to assess the demand for space-based communication services
