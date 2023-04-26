wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Tamil Nadu’s Online Gambling Ban Comes Into Effect: What Now for Gaming Companies?

The law came into effect despite the fact that courts across the country have upheld these games to be games of skill, which states can’t regulate.

Published

With inputs from Sarvesh Mathi Tamil Nadu's much-awaited law banning "online gambling and games of chance" came into effect on April 21st, stated a gazette notification released a few days ago. Why it matters: Introduced in the wake of rising gambling-related suicides in the state, the law explicitly outlaws online games like rummy and poker, among others, as "games of chance". This is despite the fact that courts across the country have upheld these games to be games of skill, which states can't regulate. Remember: states only have the power to regulate gambling games, or games of chance. Unsurprisingly, skill-based gaming industry associations are reportedly already gearing up to challenge the law in court. The bottom line for now: Gaming companies have to stop offering online games of chance and online gambling (as defined under Tamil Nadu's law) in the state. "Rummy Passion is our flagship game and Rummy has been 'incorrectly' banned under this state law passed by Tamil Nadu," Bobby Garg, CEO of Passion Gaming, told MediaNama. "We have blocked access to Tamil Nadu players through geo fencing out of respect to the government direction to which we are not in agreement. Our IOS and Android Playstore are automatically aligned to the server-side Geo Fencing technology. The apps do not provide access to players from the state." Garg added that the company's terms and conditions have been updated to reflect restricted access. Rummy Passion was geo-restricted when we tried playing it after downloading it from the App Store and…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ