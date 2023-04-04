wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Arbitrary suspension of social media accounts of journalists affects press freedom: Editors Guild of India

The accounts were withheld amidst Punjab govt’s operations to arrest the self-proclaimed Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh

Published

“Under the pretext of maintaining security, the state government’s arbitrary actions undermine press freedom,” wrote the Editors Guild of India (EGI) in its letter condemning the arbitrary suspension of social media accounts of journalists and media organizations during the recent Punjab internet shutdowns. The letter, dated April 3, 2023, states that “no due processes” were followed by the authorities during the suspension of the social media handles. It also notes that the action violated principles of natural justice, which essentially relates to Article 14 of the Indian Constitution guaranteeing equality before the law and protection from discriminatory state action. The Guild also notes that the Supreme Court in Shreya Singhal v Union of India had laid down that “all reasonable efforts must be made to identify and notify the people whose information is sought to be blocked before access is restricted, as well as a right to appeal”, but no such processes seemed to be followed in these shutdowns. https://twitter.com/IndEditorsGuild/status/1642910607425908737   What happened: Twitter handles and Facebook accounts of several prominent journalists have been withheld and blocked since March 17, after the Punjab government ordered the suspension of internet services across the state as part of the operations to arrest the self-proclaimed Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. Journalists whose Twitter accounts were withheld included Kamaldeep Singh Brar of The Indian Express, Gagandeep Singh from ProPunjab TV, and independent reporter Sandeep Singh, among others. On March 27, the official Twitter account of BBC Punjabi was also withheld. As per Twitter, these accounts…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ