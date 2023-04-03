Update, 3/4/23, 10:30 am: In response to MediaNama's RTI on whether the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill had been formally forwarded to the Parliamentary Committee on Communications and IT for review, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said: "The sitting of Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology held on 02.12.2022 on the subject Citizens data security and privacy. MeitY officials attended the meeting and briefed the members about the Digital Personal Data Protection, Bill 2022." Update, 4/3/23, 11:15 am: In response to MediaNama's questions on the matter, Karti Chidambaram's office said: "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had released the draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 on November 18, 2022 for public consultation. On December 2, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT had held a discussion on the subject 'citizens' data security and privacy', wherein a preliminary discussion on the recently released Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was also held. Members raised a number of issues with the draft Bill. The Bill has not been introduced in either House of the Parliament. Only upon its introduction, the Speaker or the Chairman may recommend the Bill to the Select Committee of the respective House, or a Joint Committee of the Houses, or the Departmentally related Parliamentary Standing Committee, which in this case is the Standing Committee on Communications and IT. Since the Bill has not been formally sent to the Committee, there is no scope of a clause-by-clause examination of the Bill. The Committee has…
News
Parliamentary committee reportedly approves India’s proposed data protection bill, but Congress MP disputes claim
India’s IT Minister said that a parliamentary committee gave the data protection bill a “big thumbs up”, but MP Karti P Chidambaram disagrees.
Latest Headlines
- Parliamentary committee reportedly approves India’s proposed data protection bill, but Congress MP disputes claim April 3, 2023
- Explained: The G20 Task Force On Digital Public Infra for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion & Development April 1, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: The Great Indian Surveillance Spectacle April 1, 2023
- Are Courts Doing Enough To Question “Proportionate” Intrusions on Privacy And Other Rights? #NAMA March 31, 2023
- Why did PhonePe cancel its deal to acquire ZestMoney? March 31, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login