Parliamentary committee reportedly approves India’s proposed data protection bill, but Congress MP disputes claim

Update, 3/4/23, 10:30 am: In response to MediaNama's RTI on whether the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill had been formally forwarded to the Parliamentary Committee on Communications and IT for review, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said: "The sitting of Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology held on 02.12.2022 on the subject Citizens data security and privacy. MeitY officials attended the meeting and briefed the members about the Digital Personal Data Protection, Bill 2022." Update, 4/3/23, 11:15 am: In response to MediaNama's questions on the matter, Karti Chidambaram's office said: "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had released the draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 on November 18, 2022 for public consultation. On December 2, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT had held a discussion on the subject 'citizens' data security and privacy', wherein a preliminary discussion on the recently released Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was also held. Members raised a number of issues with the draft Bill. The Bill has not been introduced in either House of the Parliament. Only upon its introduction, the Speaker or the Chairman may recommend the Bill to the Select Committee of the respective House, or a Joint Committee of the Houses, or the Departmentally related Parliamentary Standing Committee, which in this case is the Standing Committee on Communications and IT. Since the Bill has not been formally sent to the Committee, there is no scope of a clause-by-clause examination of the Bill. The Committee has…

