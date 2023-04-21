wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

SRO for fact-checkers reportedly gets government’s nod, but under which law?

This self-regulatory body will be for fact-checkers of non-government-related news

Published

The Indian government has given the go-ahead to the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) to set up a self-regulatory organization (SRO) for Indian fact-checkers, The Economic Times reported on April 21. The SRO will have in place a system to vet and approve fact-checkers, a grievance redressal system, a charter of principles for fact-checkers, etc, the report stated. It was proposed by social media platforms, Indian Express reported on April 7. This body will be for fact-checkers of non-government-related news as government-related news will be fact-checked by a government entity as per the recent IT Rules amendment. But, "like the government-regulated body for checking misinformation, these agencies can also undertake fact-checking. And the process followed is similar. If an intermediary believes that the content on their platform is genuine, they can refuse to take it down. But then, the protection under (section) 79 (of the IT Act) goes away. And the aggrieved party can take the intermediary to court,” an official told Economic Times (emphasis ours). Essentially, what this means is that fact-checkers registered with MCA will have the power to label content as fake or false, and social media platforms are expected to take down any such labeled content. If they don't, they lose safe harbor protections and can be sued in court. This is worrying because there appears to be no law that allows the government to approve an SRO with such powers. While the recent IT Rules amendment has included a provision for a government fact-check unit (which…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ