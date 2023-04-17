wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

SFLC.in’s first appeal for RTI seeking grounds for the BBC Documentary ban dismissed

SFLC had filed an RTI seeking copies of the take-down orders sent to social media platforms for blocking BBC docu ‘India: The Modi Question’.

Published

What’s the news: A First Appellate Authority dismissed an appeal by digital rights organization SFLC.in seeking copies of the take-down orders sent to social media intermediaries for blocking the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’. The SFLC.in filed the appeal after sending an RTI to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on January 23, 2023, seeking the grounds for blocking the documentary on Modi’s leadership during the 2002 Godhra riots. On February 16, the Ministry said the take-down orders sent to YouTube and Twitter were issued under Rule 16 of the IT Rules. It also said the proceedings of the Inter Departmental Committee—that recommends take-down of content to the Ministry—are confidential. “Aggrieved by this, SFLC.in had filed an appeal with the First Appellate Authority (FAA). The appeal was on the grounds that the request for information sought in our original application remained unanswered… Particularly, our application had requested copies of the takedown orders and the grounds on which the orders were issued. These were not supplied, and no reason was provided for the same,” said the organisation in a Twitter thread. Appellate Authority deems Ministry's response appropriate Responding to SFLC’s appeal, the FAA said, “The First Appeal of the applicant has been examined and it is stated that the reply given by the CPIO is as per extant provisions of RTI Act, 2005.” The FAA reiterated the Ministry’s response, citing confidentiality under Section 8(1) of the RTI Act, 2005 when it comes to the proceedings of the Inter Departmental Committee.…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ