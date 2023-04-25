Yesterday, the United States Supreme Court agreed to consider whether public officials blocking their critics on social media platforms amounts to a violation of free speech rights under the First Amendment, reported Reuters. The Court will hear two separate cases against school and city officials who blocked people posting critically of their work from their public social media pages. A quick reminder: Among other things, the First Amendment to the US Constitution prevents Congress from making laws that restrict free speech and the press, or the right to petition the government for redressal of grievances. Why it matters: Social media pages allow citizens to directly interact with government officials—and in many cases, draw attention to public grievances. Simply blocking critical voices could be an abdication of civic responsibility, as Katie Fallow, senior counsel at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, alluded to: “With more and more public officials using social media to communicate with their constituents about official business, public officials’ social media accounts are playing the role that have historically been played by city council meetings, school board meetings, and other offline public forums. As many courts have held, it doesn’t matter whether it’s the president or a local city manager, government officials can’t block people from these forums simply because they don’t like what they’re saying. The Supreme Court should reaffirm that basic First Amendment principle.” Tell me about these cases? The Court has been asked to resolve the "divergent" outcomes in these two cases, Reuters reported: California school…
Is Public Officials' Blocking of Critics on Social Media A Violation of Free Speech Rights?
US Supreme Court will hear two cases to consider whether public officials can block their critics on social media platforms
