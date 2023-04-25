wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Phonepe to launch an Android app store to compete with Google Play: Report

Amidst increased antitrust scrutiny on Google, PhonePe is launching its app store that will offer ‘localized’ services for Indian users

Published

Walmart-owned Phonepe is working on launching an Android app store that will offer localized services for Indian users, TechCrunch reported on April 24. The store will offer "high-quality advertisements and custom targeting, support for 12 languages, and 24×7 live chat," the report stated. Play Store commands a 97 percent share in the Indian app store market but there's an opportunity for Phonepe to build an alternative that is "more localized not just from a language perspective but also from a discovery and consumer interest perspective," a Phonepe spokesperson told TechCrunch. Why does this matter: The app store will compete with Google's Play Store at a time when there is increased antitrust scrutiny on the latter. Developers have long complained about the high commissions charged by Google and any app store offering lower commissions and a large user base will appeal to developers. Developers have been asking for an Indian alternative to the Play Store and Phonepe has the potential to deliver given the popularity of its payments app. But it should be noted that others have tried (Samsung Galaxy Store, Xiaomi Mi Store, Huawei AppGallery, etc) and have not been able to break the dominance of Google. Will Phonepe be any different? https://twitter.com/deepakshenoy/status/1649311329856139266?s=20 Phonepe might not be able to list the app store on Google Play: As with other third-party app stores, Phonepe's store will either have to come preinstalled, which will require partnerships with smartphone manufacturers, or will have to be side-loaded, i.e. downloaded from the internet and installed manually…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ