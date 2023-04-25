Walmart-owned Phonepe is working on launching an Android app store that will offer localized services for Indian users, TechCrunch reported on April 24. The store will offer "high-quality advertisements and custom targeting, support for 12 languages, and 24×7 live chat," the report stated. Play Store commands a 97 percent share in the Indian app store market but there's an opportunity for Phonepe to build an alternative that is "more localized not just from a language perspective but also from a discovery and consumer interest perspective," a Phonepe spokesperson told TechCrunch. Why does this matter: The app store will compete with Google's Play Store at a time when there is increased antitrust scrutiny on the latter. Developers have long complained about the high commissions charged by Google and any app store offering lower commissions and a large user base will appeal to developers. Developers have been asking for an Indian alternative to the Play Store and Phonepe has the potential to deliver given the popularity of its payments app. But it should be noted that others have tried (Samsung Galaxy Store, Xiaomi Mi Store, Huawei AppGallery, etc) and have not been able to break the dominance of Google. Will Phonepe be any different? https://twitter.com/deepakshenoy/status/1649311329856139266?s=20 Phonepe might not be able to list the app store on Google Play: As with other third-party app stores, Phonepe's store will either have to come preinstalled, which will require partnerships with smartphone manufacturers, or will have to be side-loaded, i.e. downloaded from the internet and installed manually…
News
Phonepe to launch an Android app store to compete with Google Play: Report
Amidst increased antitrust scrutiny on Google, PhonePe is launching its app store that will offer ‘localized’ services for Indian users
Latest Headlines
- Phonepe to launch an Android app store to compete with Google Play: Report April 25, 2023
- Apple vs Epic Games Battle: Appeals Court Upholds Verdict in Favour of Tech-giant April 25, 2023
- Is Public Officials’ Blocking of Critics on Social Media A Violation of Free Speech Rights? April 25, 2023
- Indian govt pushes for digitization of land records via online registration of property documents April 25, 2023
- Delhi High Court directs CCI to decide on ADIF’s complaint against Google by April 26 April 25, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login