Guide: The Impact of India’s Online Gaming Rules and Fact-checking Policies

On April 6th, the Indian government notified rules to regulate the online gaming sector and fact-check government-related information online. First proposed in January, the much-awaited gaming rules are the government's first attempt to comprehensively regulate online gaming in the country. On the other hand, its plans to fact-check government-related online, released a few weeks later, raise familiar concerns of censorship and suppressed speech online. We round up MediaNama's extensive coverage of both sets of rules—and how they impact the future of tech policy in India. The notified online gaming rules The notified rules regulating online gaming and misinformation online. [PDF] We summarise the notified online gaming rules—and how they've changed from January's iteration. [Read] Our breakdown of the government's plans to fact-check government-related information online. [Read] MediaNama's Editor Nikhil Pahwa writes on the shortcomings of the notified gaming rules. [Read] Understanding the first iteration of the online gaming rules Preliminary Reading The proposed amendments to regulate online gaming intermediaries. [PDF] Our succinct summary of the rules and what they cover. [Read] Our round-up of the initial (and largely positive) industry feedback on the rules. [Read] We outline eight major gaps that the rules need to address. [Read] Gaming and technology lawyer Jay Sayta outlines his top five concerns with the rules. [Read] Our Editor Nikhil Pahwa’s quick take on what an intermediary really is—and whether gaming platforms should be considered as one. [Read] IFF’s initial comments and concerns with the rules. [Read] Law Commission of India urges IT Ministry to put…

