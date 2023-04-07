On April 6th, the Indian government notified rules to regulate the online gaming sector and fact-check government-related information online. First proposed in January, the much-awaited gaming rules are the government's first attempt to comprehensively regulate online gaming in the country. On the other hand, its plans to fact-check government-related online, released a few weeks later, raise familiar concerns of censorship and suppressed speech online. We round up MediaNama's extensive coverage of both sets of rules—and how they impact the future of tech policy in India. The notified online gaming rules The notified rules regulating online gaming and misinformation online. [PDF] We summarise the notified online gaming rules—and how they've changed from January's iteration. [Read] Our breakdown of the government's plans to fact-check government-related information online. [Read] MediaNama's Editor Nikhil Pahwa writes on the shortcomings of the notified gaming rules. [Read] Understanding the first iteration of the online gaming rules Preliminary Reading The proposed amendments to regulate online gaming intermediaries. [PDF] Our succinct summary of the rules and what they cover. [Read] Our round-up of the initial (and largely positive) industry feedback on the rules. [Read] We outline eight major gaps that the rules need to address. [Read] Gaming and technology lawyer Jay Sayta outlines his top five concerns with the rules. [Read] Our Editor Nikhil Pahwa’s quick take on what an intermediary really is—and whether gaming platforms should be considered as one. [Read] IFF’s initial comments and concerns with the rules. [Read] Law Commission of India urges IT Ministry to put…
News
Guide: The Impact of India’s Online Gaming Rules and Fact-checking Policies
India’s IT Ministry has released online gaming and govt-related information fact-checking rules. Here’s a complete guide to our coverage of the same
Latest Headlines
- Guide: The Impact of India’s Online Gaming Rules and Fact-checking Policies April 7, 2023
- Google to require Play Store apps to let users easily delete their accounts and data April 7, 2023
- No way to deactivate Aadhaar of deceased persons, says IT Ministry April 7, 2023
- 6 Big Questions on the Online Gaming Rules: How Has the Industry Responded? April 7, 2023
- What’s the problem with Odisha police bringing in facial recognition app to identify criminals? April 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login