The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will evaluate platforms that are part of the network based on their commitment and performance, ONDC CEO T Koshy said, The Economic Times reported on April 27. Koshy did not share why ONDC will be doing this and what parameters will be used to evaluate platforms, but his comments come a few days after the Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal asked ONDC to set deadlines for when platforms can join the network, to not allow platforms that don't bring their main offering, and to stop anybody who wants to join with a separate platform. “That’s not exactly what we intended ONDC to be. In a way, I think that’s an unfair way to try and get the benefits of ONDC as a seller, but not offer all the buyers who come on your platform to get a chance to go to ONDC,” the Minster had said. “Don’t get excited if somebody is telling you [they will make a] special platform [for ONDC], throw him out of your system.” — Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal The Minister's comments appear to be a veiled dig at platforms like Phonepe, Amazon, and Flipkart, which have all joined ONDC, but not with their main offerings. Phonepe launched a separate app called Pincode and Amazon and Flipkart have only enrolled their logistics arms onto the network. Currently, there are over 50 platforms live on ONDC performing various functions such as seller apps, buyer apps, and logistics providers, and…
News
ONDC will evaluate platforms based on their performance and commitment: Report
ONDC CEO’s comment comes a few days after the Consumer Affairs Minister asked ONDC to not include entities who want to join with a separate platform
Latest Headlines
- ONDC will evaluate platforms based on their performance and commitment: Report April 27, 2023
- Indian government plans to use AI for IndiaStack and e-governance platforms: MyGov blog April 27, 2023
- Summary: Matrimony.com wins injunction arguing Google Play billing is in violation of payment guidelines April 27, 2023
- TRAI Convergence consultation: Is there a need for a separate convergence framework? April 27, 2023
- When History Repeats Itself: Gaming Body Challenges Tamil Nadu Gambling Ban at Madras HC April 27, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login