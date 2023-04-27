ONDC will evaluate platforms based on their performance and commitment: Report

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will evaluate platforms that are part of the network based on their commitment and performance, ONDC CEO T Koshy said, The Economic Times reported on April 27. Koshy did not share why ONDC will be doing this and what parameters will be used to evaluate platforms, but his comments come a few days after the Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal asked ONDC to set deadlines for when platforms can join the network, to not allow platforms that don't bring their main offering, and to stop anybody who wants to join with a separate platform. “That’s not exactly what we intended ONDC to be. In a way, I think that’s an unfair way to try and get the benefits of ONDC as a seller, but not offer all the buyers who come on your platform to get a chance to go to ONDC,” the Minster had said. “Don’t get excited if somebody is telling you [they will make a] special platform [for ONDC], throw him out of your system.” — Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal The Minister's comments appear to be a veiled dig at platforms like Phonepe, Amazon, and Flipkart, which have all joined ONDC, but not with their main offerings. Phonepe launched a separate app called Pincode and Amazon and Flipkart have only enrolled their logistics arms onto the network. Currently, there are over 50 platforms live on ONDC performing various functions such as seller apps, buyer apps, and logistics providers, and…

