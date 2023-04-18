A new bill seeks to regulate VoD (video on demand) services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom as per a draft released by the country’s Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS). An explanatory note stated that these services are not subject to Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code, which sets out appropriate standards for content including harmful or offensive material, due accuracy in news, fairness and privacy. The new Ofcom “content code” will look to “protect audiences from a wider range of harmful material”, as per a press release issued by the DCMS. The bill paves the way for Ofcom to have powers to draft and enforce a new code for OTT services, which is similar to the UK's Broadcasting Code. The code is likely to subject these services to similar standards as content on TV thereby levelling the playing field between public service broadcasters and video-on-demand services. What is Ofcom: The Office of Communications (Ofcom) is a TRAI-like body acting as the UK’s communications regulator. It is entrusted with looking after broadband, home phone and mobile services, as well as TV and radio. It is an independent organisation funded by fees collected from companies subjected to its regulations. Why it matters (Nikhil adds): Two things — India is keen to regulate online content further: India already has guidelines regulating streaming services under the IT Act Rules issued in 2020, which follow two approaches: firstly, a requirement to label content (age-rating, presence of smoking, alcohol, drug usage,…
UK’s media regulator, Ofcom, will regulate OTT platforms under country’s new draft framework
The bill paves the way for Ofcom to have powers to draft and enforce a new code for OTT services
