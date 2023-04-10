National Informatics Centre enters into contract with Jio Platforms to manage cloud services

What’s the news: The National Informatics Centre (NIC) selected Jio Platforms for a ₹350 crore contract to manage its cloud services, The Economic Times reported, citing unnamed sources on April 10, 2023. The NIC Services Inc. (NICSI) had asked for proposals from Indian cloud partners to work as a system integrator for enhancing the national cloud infrastructure and enabling its multi-cloud services, said ET. Jio Platforms will manage NIC’s cloud services at National Data Centres like Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune. The contract includes five years of onsite maintenance. Jio will also create a unified cloud management platform and provide secure cloud services to government users. It will also develop a cloud application marketplace. Why it matters: The National Informatics Centre is the department that deploys cloud services for deliverance of e-government services. Bagging a contract like this with such an entity is a big win for Jio Platforms. Meanwhile, the Indian government is yet to come up with a law that regulates cloud services or service providers. Other companies already invested in data centres: In February 2022, the Adani Group along with EdgeConneX, AdaniConneX announced plans to set up data centres in Mumbai, Noida, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad. Airtel also announced an investment of ₹ 5000 crores by 2025 towards building a data centre business, Nxtra by Airtel, in major metro cities. Similarly, there were reports of Reliance operationalising 10-megawatt capacity Jio-Azure cloud data centres in Jamnagar and Nagpur in February 2022. What is India’s law around private companies…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.