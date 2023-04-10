What’s the news: The National Informatics Centre (NIC) selected Jio Platforms for a ₹350 crore contract to manage its cloud services, The Economic Times reported, citing unnamed sources on April 10, 2023. The NIC Services Inc. (NICSI) had asked for proposals from Indian cloud partners to work as a system integrator for enhancing the national cloud infrastructure and enabling its multi-cloud services, said ET. Jio Platforms will manage NIC’s cloud services at National Data Centres like Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune. The contract includes five years of onsite maintenance. Jio will also create a unified cloud management platform and provide secure cloud services to government users. It will also develop a cloud application marketplace. Why it matters: The National Informatics Centre is the department that deploys cloud services for deliverance of e-government services. Bagging a contract like this with such an entity is a big win for Jio Platforms. Meanwhile, the Indian government is yet to come up with a law that regulates cloud services or service providers. Other companies already invested in data centres: In February 2022, the Adani Group along with EdgeConneX, AdaniConneX announced plans to set up data centres in Mumbai, Noida, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad. Airtel also announced an investment of ₹ 5000 crores by 2025 towards building a data centre business, Nxtra by Airtel, in major metro cities. Similarly, there were reports of Reliance operationalising 10-megawatt capacity Jio-Azure cloud data centres in Jamnagar and Nagpur in February 2022. What is India’s law around private companies…
News
National Informatics Centre enters into contract with Jio Platforms to manage cloud services
Jio Platforms to manage NIC’s cloud services at National Data Centres in five cities, and create a unified cloud management platform
Latest Headlines
- National Informatics Centre enters into contract with Jio Platforms to manage cloud services April 10, 2023
- Will the Online Gaming Rules spur a legal battle between the Indian Govt and States? April 10, 2023
- Google to ban digital lending apps from accessing user photos, contacts, location April 10, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: Online Gaming Rules: Some Say Yay, Some Say Nay April 8, 2023
- Guide: The Impact of India’s Online Gaming Rules and Fact-checking Policies April 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login