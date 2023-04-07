wordpress blog stats
Why a new deadline for Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage if it is not mandatory?

The Indian government setting deadlines for a voluntary exercise might suggest that non-linking will lead to consequences.

Published

Update on April 7, 2023: In response to a question raised in the Parliament session on April 6, 2023, the Ministry of Law and Justice said that names of voters whose voter ID is not linked with Aadhaar will not be struck off from the voter list. Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain had enquired about the status of Aadhaar-voter ID linkage in the country and whether or not it's a voluntary exercise. Citing the Election Commission of India, the Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju stated, "The submission of Aadhaar number with Voter ID is voluntary and consent is obtained from the electors for Aadhaar in Form 6 B". Interestingly, when asked about targets or timelines set by the government for Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage, the Minister stated that there are no targets or timelines, but also highlighted that the time period to submit Aadhaar has been extended for a period up to March 31, 2024. If that's not a deadline, then what is? Originally posted on March 23, 2023: The Indian government has extended the deadline for citizens to link their Aadhaar number and Voter ID to March 31, 2024, from April 1, 2023, as per a notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice dated March 21, 2023. The order comes in even though linking the proofs of identity is voluntary as directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). https://twitter.com/LiveLawIndia/status/1638391345051222017   “In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023”, the words…

