The New Data Protection Bill Will Be Introduced in The Monsoon Parliament Session

Indian government said that the bill will address concerns raised by the petitioners in Karmanya Singh Sareen v. Union of India

Published

The new data protection bill is ready and will be out in the Monsoon session of the Parliament in July, the government told the Supreme Court in a court hearing, The Economic Times reported. The court was hearing the challenge to WhatsApp's privacy policy in Karmanya Singh Sareen v. Union of India, according to Bar and Bench. Attorney General R. Venkataramani told the constitution bench that the new bill will "meet all the concerns expressed by the petitioners about personal data protection," as per Business Standard. The matter was then postponed to the first week of August. This is the second time the Supreme Court has deferred the hearing. The last time, the hearing was deferred because the Centre had said that the new bill would come out in the winter session of the Parliament. A senior government official told the Indian Express that the bill couldn't be introduced in the winter session because of disruptions in the Parliament. About the case In Karmanya Singh Sareen And Anr vs Union Of India, a batch of petitioners challenged the changes to WhatsApp’s privacy policy allowing sharing of users’ data with parent company Facebook (now Meta). WhatsApp had not given users a choice to opt out of the data-sharing agreement. The policy was challenged on the grounds of failing to protect users’ data privacy and infringing upon their fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. This matter was first heard by the Delhi High Court in 2016, which declined to grant…

Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

