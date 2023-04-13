Microsoft Corps and internet watchdog The Citizen Lab, in their reports, have identified at least 10 countries where an Israeli spyware company QuaDream targeted at least five civil society victims including journalists, political opposition figures, and an NGO worker. “…Once QuaDream infections become discoverable through technical methods, a predictable cast of victims emerged: civil society and journalists. This pattern is a repetition of the abuses found with more notorious players, like NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, Cytrox’s Predator spyware, and before them Hacking Team and FinFisher,” said The Citizen Lab report. What is QuaDream? QuaDream is an Israeli surveillance technology company that specializes in the development and sale of advanced digital offensive technology to government clients. It was founded by a group including two former NSO Group employees, Guy Geva and Nimrod Reznik. The NSO Group is the company that developed the Pegasus spyware that had created quite a buzz in India. Which countries have QuaDream systems? On scanning the internet, The Citizen Lab identified Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ghana, Israel, Mexico, Romania, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Uzbekistan as the countries where there are QuaDream systems. Of these, Hungary, Mexico, and the UAE are known to abuse spyware to target human rights defenders, journalists, and other civil society members. [caption id="attachment_182635" align="aligncenter" width="1918"] Suspected locations of QuaDream operators | Citizen Lab[/caption] How does QuaDream hack into user device? The Citizen Lab report identified traces of a “suspected iOS 14 zero-click exploit” used to deploy QuaDream’s spyware. This essentially means…
Microsoft and The Citizen Lab identify new Israeli spyware QuaDream: Here’s how it works
The spyware used invisible iCloud calendar invitations sent from the spyware’s operator to victims, which would then be automatically added to the user’s calendar
