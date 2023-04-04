MediaNama Daily: Wallet Lighter, Confusion Heavier

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Storm before the calm If you’re confused by all the news on the new interchange fee applicable for certain UPI transactions, trust us, we understand why. “Interchange fee,” “prepaid wallet instruments,” “acquirer banks,” “P2P,” etc. are all just a mouthful of jargons that don’t make it any easier to understand what’s going on. In our explainer, we break down: What NPCI, which governs UPI, announced? What is an interchange fee and who pays the fee to whom? How is it different from merchant discount rate (MDR)? What are prepaid payment instruments and why are they relevant in this context? Which UPI transactions are exempt from the fee? Can merchants avoid the fee? What’s the purpose of the fee? What are the other fees that will be imposed in the UPI ecosystem? And more. If you continue to have more questions after reading our explainer, let us know and we will try to answer them in a subsequent post. Read this 5-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 📺 In Case You Missed It Our hybrid roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’ held in Delhi on March 23, 2023, saw some pretty intense discussions on the topic 👀 Watch the full video here. 🔖Highlights: February Following our event on TRAI’s consultation paper considering a regulatory environment where there is convergence between the Internet, broadcast, and telecommunication, we have summarised the key issues…
