MediaNama Daily: Online Gaming Rules: Some Say Yay, Some Say Nay

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Online Gaming Industry Responds to Newly Proposed Rules It’s easier to understand why something is important when someone explains it to you. The online gaming rules are no less. For example, upon first glance at the rules yesterday, I wasn’t too sure of what to think of them. The IT Ministry seemed to have scored some hits when it came to relaxing verification norms, or protecting some competitive advantages for gaming companies. But some of the trickier questions—like which games are legal in India and why—still seemed rather grey. So, this morning our team hit the streets running, collecting feedback from India’s top gaming companies and policy experts on where the rules work, and where they don’t. Click here to read on how they responded to six big-ticket questions on the rules. The bottom line: while this seems like a promising policy, the online gaming rules still don’t fully resolve fundamental legal questions for the sector. What that means: expect more rules, laws, and maybe court judgments to address these concerns in the future. — Aarathi Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🔖Highlights: February Following our event on TRAI’s consultation paper considering a regulatory environment where there is convergence between the Internet, broadcast, and telecommunication, we have summarised the key issues and concerns that were raised during the discussion in a report. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Tech-Xistential Questions: SFLC.in Convergence will…
