MediaNama Daily: New Rules to Play By

New online gaming rules, FBI’s Operation Cookie Monster, ChatGPT accused of defamation, Amazon’s deal with the Indian government, and more

Published

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today 

IT Ministry Notifies Online Gaming Rules: What’s Changed?

In the late afternoon yesterday, India’s IT Ministry finally notified new rules to regulate the online gaming industry, including online real money gaming.

These rules, which come as amendments to the country’s platform regulation, largely leave regulation in the industry’s hands through self-regulatory bodies. Online gaming platforms can also only host real money games verified by a self-regulatory body and cannot host any game (real money or not) that causes “harm.”

We summarise the top questions people had on the rules when they were first introduced in January—and how the government has addressed them three months down the line. Stay tuned for more deep dives as this story develops. [Read]

🔖Highlights: February

Following our event on TRAI’s consultation paper considering a regulatory environment where there is convergence between the Internet, broadcast, and telecommunication, we have summarised the key issues and concerns that were raised during the discussion in a report.

🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda

  • Tech-Xistential Questions: SFLC.in Convergence will host panel discussions on Software Patents and Digital India Act on 18th April at the India International Centre, New Delhi. Register here to attend.
  • Talking Tech: The Great International Developer Summit, GIDS 2023, is a four-day conference and expo taking place from April 25-28, 2023, Tuesday-Friday, in Bengaluru. Click here to know more about the summit, and register here to attend.
  • Summing up the Summit: Nasscom Global Inclusion Summit is being held in Bengaluru on May 11th & 12th. This platform looks at ways to touch upon the use of technology for solutions and alignment of policies. Click here to know more.

🚨Today’s Top Stories

PRIVACY AND DATA GOVERNANCE

Anyone worried about that drone in the sky? Somewhere over the rainbow bluebirds are interrupted by drones, manned by police officials if you live in city areas. But it seems no one is concerned. On April 3, some MPs asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation about privacy risks when using drones in research and traffic management but shouldn’t their focus have been on the use of drones in policing? Here’s why we’re concerned about the lack of curiosity despite years of coverage on the matter. [Read 🔒, 2 minutes]

All hail AI: Do you think AI is running amok? Well, the Indian government is fine by it. In response to a parliamentary question, the IT Ministry has informed it has no plans of regulating AI. Instead, it is looking to standardize responsible AI development practices. So the next time ChatGPT says something mean to you, you know where not to look 👀 [Read 🔒, 1.5 minutes]

PLATFORM REGULATION

Don’t talk bad about me: Smarty pants ChatGPT looks at a possible defamation lawsuit from an Australian mayor. Why? The chatbot falsely claimed that the mayor was sent to prison on a bribery charge when, in fact, the mayor actually was the whistleblower who reported the improper financial dealings to law enforcement authorities. This could be the first of many such lawsuits given all the kinds of stuff ChatGPT says these days. [Read 🔒, 2 minutes]

Just go to court: The Indian government set up a “grievance appellate committee” under its platform regulation rules last year. Why? To hear user appeals to moderation decisions taken by platforms. But, as India’s junior IT minister noted yesterday, it turns out that you can’t appeal or review the committee’s verdicts under the platform regulation rules. What you can do: approach the Supreme or High Courts and ask for your fundamental rights to be enforced there instead. What we’re curious about: with the huge number of pending cases in India, how likely is it that appeals against this committee will be heard? [Read, 1.5 minutes]

ONLINE STREAMING SERVICES

Meet Amazon’s latest bedfellow: It is quite a remarkable twist in the story that the Indian government will let Amazon Prime Video stream its content after gunning for their throats in 2021. It will be interesting to see how this plays out but a point to note here is how one has to appease the govt if they have to do business in today’s India. [Read 🔒, 3 minutes]      

GIG ECONOMY

Maharashtra will have rules for cab aggregators soon: The Indian state of Maharashtra has set up a committee to draft rules for app-based cab aggregators in the next three months. It is no secret that these companies have become indispensable in an urban landscape where they are used by many but a lack of framework offers no protections to many of these commuters especially when many of them are women. [Read 🔒, 2 minutes]    

CYBERSECURITY AND DATA BREACHES

FBI’s Operation Cookie Monster: Hydra, BreachForums, and now Genesis Market – the US FBI is on a roll taking down one hacker forum after another. This time, the agency partnered with over 17 countries to take down Genesis, which is a well-known platform selling stolen credentials. Unlike many other illegal marketplaces, Genesis stood out for its user friendliness, where you can shop stolen credentials like you shop on Amazon, except that you can buy credentials to bank accounts if you want. If it sounds like a get-rich-quick scheme, trust me the consequences are worse than that. [Read 🔒, 4 minutes]

🌏 Tech Policy from Around the World

‘He Would Still Be Here’: Man Dies by Suicide After Talking with AI Chatbot, Widow Says [Read] (Chloe Xiang/Vice)

Vietnam to conduct ‘comprehensive inspection’ of TikTok over harmful content [Read] (Reuters)

OpenAI to propose remedies to Italian ban on ChatGPT [Read] (Reuters)

ChatGPT invented a sexual harassment scandal and named a real law prof as the accused [Read] (Pranshu Verma and Will Oremus/The Washington Post)

Amazon to close Book Depository online shop [Read] (Lucy Knight/The Guardian)

Google will require that Android apps let you delete your account and data [Read] (Jon Fingas/Engadget)

China plans $500 mln subsea internet cable to rival U.S.-backed project [Read] (Joe Brock/Reuters)

Google to prohibit personal loan apps from accessing user photos, contacts [Read] (Jagmeet Singh/TechCrunch)

Discover more:,
